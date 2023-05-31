Plays That Defined 2022: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The Green Bay Packers were coming to Orchard Park for Sunday Night Football. Green Bay had been struggling and looked to come to .500 on the season against the Bills. Buffalo was dominant in the first half scoring nearly at will. They stumbled in the second half but had been set up nicely to coast to a win.

Fourth-down stop (Q1; 8:51)

Despite advantages in time of possession, first downs, total yards, and third down conversions; Green Bay’s success didn’t translate to points. The Buffalo defense came up with key stops, including this early one to keep the score lopsided for most of the contest.

Isaiah McKenzie touchdown (Q2; 2:00)

This was the third and final touchdown for the Bills. Buffalo started off nearly unstoppable as shown by this seven-yard rushing touchdown from Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills piled up enough points before the second half to create a buffer for their later woes.

Matt Milano interception (Q4; 12:34)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense had just turned the ball over, giving Green Bay a little spark. Matt Milano and the Buffalo Bills defense said “nope” and took the ball back the very next play. Despite some shakiness from the other side of the ball, the Bills’ defense kept their opponent in check most of the night.

Josh Allen interception (Q4; 10:12)

The second interception for Josh Allen came soon after the first, killing two consecutive drives. Green Bay would ultimately score after this one. In a closer game, this would have been a much bigger factor.