Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 5/4/2023: May the Fourth Be with You

The Bruce Exclusive Podcast — Radiation Exposure

(Thursday, 12:01 a.m. EDT)

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce examines the 2023 Buffalo Bills draft class, touches on Poona Ford and Latavius Murray, and discusses why doctors leave the room during your x-ray.

The Mafia Cast – with Papa Ron and Casey

(***Special Time: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. EDT***)

The Buffalo Bills completed their 2023 NFL Draft. We’ll dive into the selections, break each down, and look ahead to possible free-agent signings.

Line 2 Gain with the Big O Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson

(***Special Time: Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m. EDT***)

Join the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson as they recap the 2023 NFL Draft. Sara shares content from her draft experience. Jerry and Sara discuss the Bills top 4 draft picks (Kincaid, Torrence, Williams, and Shorter), where the team stands for picks next year, and 2 post draft FA pickups.

Plus they get into some NFL news regarding the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Arizona Cardinals.

