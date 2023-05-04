Construction approved to begin on new Buffalo Bills stadium

Groundbreaking for the new home of the Buffalo Bills is “set to begin immediately,” following approval by the Erie County Legislature today, Thursday, May 4. Excavation is set to begin in June on the 242-acre site on Abbott Road across from the team’s current home at Highmark Stadium.

Bills insider Chris Brown broke the news on the team’s official website that all hurdles had been cleared, and the new stadium was greenlit for construction following the Legislature’s review. Additionally, the organization will now begin moving forward with “final design elements as well as the development of the club’s stadium experience center.”

Officially official!!



The documents have been signed and construction on New Bills Stadium is set to begin immediately: https://t.co/TTjpADnUqy pic.twitter.com/6ZkVNAuCYI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 4, 2023

“Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium,” Bills Executive Vice President & COO, Ron Raccuia said.

The Buffalo Bills’ new state-of-the-art open-air stadium (and 75,000 square-foot ancillary building) will encompass roughly 1.35 million square feet — representing the largest project ever built in Western New York.

During construction, parking across from Highmark Stadium will be disrupted — which includes the access to the current RV lot.

Once the team’s new home and grounds are completed (scheduled for July 2026), the project also includes for the demotion of the Bills current stadium. Those grounds are likely to replace the current parking lots lost due to the new construction.

The new stadium remains on schedule to officially open for the start of the 2026 NFL regular season.