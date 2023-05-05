On Thursday, the last hurdle standing between the Buffalo Bills beginning construction on their new, state-of-the-art open-air stadium was cleared when the Erie County Legislature gave the unanimous final approval for the project agreement.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the Bills’ new stadium construction “is set to begin immediately.”
Construction to begin immediately on new Bills stadium
The Erie County Legislature unanimously signed off on Buffalo’s new 30-year lease deal and the Bills can immediately begin construction on their new, $1.54 billion stadium, scheduled to open in 2026. Linked here, all the news, including the timeline that led to the new stadium, how stadium construction will impact Buffalo’s current parking lots, and more!
Bills add DT Poona Ford
After the 2023 NFL Draft came and went without Buffalo adding a defensive tackle, general manager Brandon Beane made a (literal) big signing via free agency, bringing in Poona Ford on a one-year deal. Ford, arguably the top defensive tackle remaining in free agency, amassed 7.5 sacks with 28 tackles for a loss in five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Even more Bills news and notes
Where the Bills check in on the post-draft NFL power rankings, find out which former Bills receivers are among the latest Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inductees, take a closer look at the financial terms of running back Latavius Murray’s new deal, and see how left tackle Dion Dawkins is giving back to the community.
