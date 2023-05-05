Buffalo Bills claim DE Kameron Cline off waivers

At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills had most media outlets buzzing about their moves to add to the team’s offense, which was somewhat of a departure from prior recent drafts. While general manager Brandon Beane did find another linebacker in Dorian Williams in Round 3, he wouldn’t make another defensive pick until the team’s final turn at the podium — sending cornerback Alex Austin to One Bills Drive.

But the front office exited draft weekend without adding competition along the defensive line, and Beane has since made an effort to fortify those units through late-stage free agency. Earlier in the week, the team announced that defensive tackle Poona Ford signed a one-year deal after meeting with Buffalo’s brass earlier in the spring.

Late on Friday, May 5, news broke that the Bills had claimed defensive end Kameron Cline off waivers. Cline was previously a member of the Indianapolis Colts, having spent three seasons there after being signed by the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old Cline hasn’t seen a wealth of opportunity to this point in his NFL career. While with Indianapolis, Cline appeared in five games, making three total tackles. But the defensive end out of South Dakota put together a solid resume in four seasons playing for the Coyotes.

Claimed DE Kameron Cline off of waivers from IND. pic.twitter.com/v1wolneoyk — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 5, 2023

What likely drew Buffalo to put a claim in for Kameron Cline was his performance against them during preseason action last summer. NYup.com and Syracuse.com NFL writer Ryan Talbot pointed out that Cline had a sack, hurry and forced fumble when the Colts and Bills squared off ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Kameron Cline recorded one sack, one hurry and a forced fumble in a preseason game against the #Bills last year. Buffalo likely remembered that when putting in a claim for the defensive lineman. https://t.co/KjLi8zbYhg #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 5, 2023

While the addition of Cline doesn’t tip the needle far for most within Bills Mafia (at least those looking for a huge splash signing at DE), it represents a new opportunity for a young player whose promising collegiate career stalled in the midwest. Cline will now look to make waves of his own this summer as part of Buffalo’s rotation at defensive end.