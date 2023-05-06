Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame to induct Bills legends Eric Moulds, Bob Chandler

Two former Buffalo Bills greats will be enshrined into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame (GBSHOF) on June 14, 2023. Part of the 33rd class, Wide receiver Eric Moulds and Bob Chandler will join a prestigious list of 388 “native Western New Yorkers, or those who starred in and around the Queen City during their playing days,” inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991.

Eric Moulds, WR (Buffalo Bills) (1996-2005)

When Eric Moulds’ name is brought up, most within Bills Mafia immediately light up thinking back to the wide receiver’s incredible career playing for the Bills. Now second all time in receptions and receiving yards with the Bills, Moulds was one of the NFL’s most imposing and dominant receivers of his era. Taken with pick 24 in Round 1 of the 1996 NFL Draft, the gifted receiver out of Mississippi State played a decade for Buffalo, including three playoff appearances.

During the 1998 NFL playoffs, Moulds set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a playoff game on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Moulds and quarterback Doug Flutie connected nine times for 240 yards and a touchdown in South Beach — a playoff record that stands to this day.

While Moulds never had the luxury of playing with true stability at quarterback, he produced no matter who was throwing the football. He entered the league during Jim Kelly’s final season, only to then endure a QB carousel in 1997 featuring Todd Collins, Alex Van Pelt (who’d stick around for quite a few seasons) and Billy Joe Hobert. Following that formula behind center, Moulds was on the receiving end of the franchise’s most famous quarterback controversy between Flutie (with whom he really ascended as a WR) and Rob Johnson — before Van Pelt briefly regained starter’s status. Moulds then caught passes from Drew Bledsoe for a few memorable seasons before one final autumn in Orchard Park, NY with Kelly Holcomb conducting the offense. Conversely to QB, Buffalo wisely stacked the cupboard at receiver during Moulds’ tenure — whether it was Andre Reed and Quinn Early, Peerless Price, or Lee Evans.

In ten seasons with the Bills, Eric Moulds made 675 receptions for 9,096 yards, with 49 touchdowns; adding 28 rushes for 157 yards. Moulds’ 12-year NFL career (which included one season each with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans) saw him fall short of 10,000 yards receiving by just five yards.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Bob Chandler, WR (Buffalo Bills) (1971-1979)

During Bob Chandler’s nine-year career with the Bills, he made 295 receptions for 3,999 yards, with 34 touchdowns — which still ranks Chandler top-ten all-time in both receptions and receiving yards with Buffalo. Chandler was a decorated multi-sport high school and collegiate athlete — one of the nation’s top high school decathletes and an All-CIF recipient in both football and basketball during college.

Chandler’ professional breakout came in his fifth NFL season. Between 1975 and 1977, he led the NFL in receptions, catching 176 passes (for 2,315 yards and 20 touchdowns). Additionally, Chandler was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro during the ‘75 and ‘77 seasons.

Chandler would move on to the Oakland Raiders after the 1979 season, with perhaps the culmination of his career coming as a starting wide receiver for the Super Bowl XV Champion Raiders. Chandler retired from football in 1983 after 12 seasons, with 370 receptions for 5,243 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Bob Chandler had a successful post-football life, entering a career in broadcasting as a color analyst for NFL games with NBC. Television was in Chandler’s blood, and he’d enjoy a long career under a different set of lights. His extended career in TV led him to hosting “2 on the Town” for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles from 1984-1987, before taking a job as a sports reporter with KABC-TV later in the same decade. Later on, Chandler hosted “Amazing Games” for ESPN, and co-hosed “American Adventurer” for KCAL-TV. During the 1993 and 1994 NFL seasons, Chandler worked alongside Joel Meyers and Mike Haynes on Los Angeles Raiders broadcasts.

Bob Chandler faced multiple health struggles during his life, both during his football career and in retirement. During a game against the Denver Broncos, Chandler suffered a life-threatening spleen injury, which required doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life. Though Chandler was a non-smoker, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 1994. After a short battle with the disease, Chandler passed away in January 1995 at the age of 45.

Following Chandler’s tragic early death, the Bob Chandler Foundation was created in 1996 “to further the beliefs and principles of Bob Chandler, and to serve as the memorial for those who continue to fight against cancer.” Additionally, per the Foundation:

USC established the annual Bob Chandler Award given to an underclassman based on his athletic ability, academic scholarship, as well as character on-and-off the field. He was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 1999. At Whittier High School, the sports facilities are named the Bob Chandler Sports Complex in honor of remembrance for one of their own. The Foundation also provides support for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, a cost-free, medically-supervised camp for children with cancer and their families

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Head to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame website to read more about this year’s group of 12 inductees, additional awards being presented, and to find out information about planned events to celebrate the 2023 entrants into the GBSHOF. Congratulations to Eric Moulds, Bob Chandler and their families for this distinguished honor.