The Buffalo Bills will welcome their rookies to Orchard Park, NY for rookie minicamp, which kicks off on Friday. With the recent signings of veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford, veteran running back Latavius Murray, and defensive end Kameron Cline, along with Buffalo’s rookies, the Bills roster is expected to be close to the offseason maximum (90 players).

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with early predictions on who makes Buffalo’s 53-man roster, and who could potentially be cut from the roster.

Predicting Buffalo’s 53-man roster

The competition for a spot on Buffalo’s 53-man roster is bound to be fierce heading into the 2023 NFL season. Contained here: an early projection of the Bills’ active roster, expectations for Buffalo’s rookies, which undrafted free agents were invited to rookie minicamp, and the Bills’ remaining roster needs following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Is OC Ken Dorsey on the hot seat?

The Buffalo Bills’ offense wasn’t the same juggernaut over the second half of the 2022 NFL season that it was over the first eight games, including sputtering to just 10 points during a disappointing setback versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. Entering his second season as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, is Ken Dorsey on the hot seat? Plus, how will Dorsey utilize tight end Dalton Kincaid, Josh Allen’s latest receiving weapon?

Even more Bills news and notes

We find out how All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was honored for his work advocating for people struggling with mental health issues, learn how safety Damar Hamlin reunited with Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins, see how the balance of power in the AFC East shifted with the conclusion of the NFL Draft and the New York Jets adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hear how tight end Zach Ertz nearly wound up a Bill in 2021, and more!

