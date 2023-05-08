Behind-the-scenes look at Dalton Kincaid’s first moments as a Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is something of an entrepreneur, at least on game days. You see, he apparently took full advantage of living close to the Utah stadium. Kincaid would pocket change from carloads heading to things like concerts and events, you name it — any opportunity he and his roommates could find to cash in on the prime real estate the apartment provided for those looking to park close and walk less.

He’ll fit in very well with Bills Mafia, whose rich tradition of game-day parking opportunities has led to opportune moments since Rich Stadium set up shop in the quaint town of Orchard Park, NY.

Like Kincaid, general manager Brandon Beane is an opportunist, most recently rolling the dice while moving up to draft the gifted tight end during Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While many within Bills Mafia may have seen the pair of videos (embedded below) on the Buffalo Bills’ official YouTube account, they’re worth sharing here for a multitude of reasons. We’re provided unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes workings of Buffalo’s draft room. Plus, we get to experience a bit of what Dalton Kincaid discovered as he stepped foot off his private plane escort to Buffalo, NY.

Kincaid is a humble yet confident, relaxed, and charismatic young man about to embark on a career he hopes will afford him a chance to sniff greatness the likes of which many of his new teammates have experienced. He has as good a shot as anyone, given his extraordinary set of football skills and a certain “antsy guy” who went and got his guy, thanks to some help from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Trent. Yeah, I’ll do it.” — General manager Brandon Beane

“This is where the fun begins” — Bills tight end Dawson Knox

Next weekend, Kincaid will join the rest of his rookie teammates on the field at One Bills Drive. It’ll be their first chance to experience what the daily life of preparation as an NFL player is all about. Welcome to Bills Mafia, rookies!