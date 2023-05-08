Buffalo Bills may work less with Tony Romo & Jim Nantz in 2023

The Buffalo Bills may find themselves playing far more Romo-less games moving forward. With CBS no longer the exclusive station for AFC games, it may mean Bills Mafia hears and sees less of the broadcasting duo of Jim Nantz & Tony Romo. For some, that’s music to their ears, while others recognize Nantz & Romo as the leads of a blue-chip team that only call the perceived best games.

In Peter King’s latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports, he lays bare the new changes in place set to affect what had been traditional NFL broadcasting norms. Per King:

One thing making schedule construction tougher this year: the elimination of the road team determining the televising network for Sunday day games. With few exceptions, the road team for Sunday afternoon games has dictated where it would go on TV. In a game with an NFC road team, FOX would televise. For a game with an AFC road team, CBS would do it. Now, every Sunday afternoon game is a free agent, which expands the possibilities for the schedule. You can be sure CBS will be fighting for as many Kansas City games in the late-afternoon doubleheader slot, and I won’t be surprised if CBS gets every Mahomes doubleheader game this year. With the AFC so much stronger (particularly in franchise quarterbacks), don’t be surprised to see FOX get a couple of roadies with Cincinnati or Buffalo or Baltimore or maybe even the Jets.

Considering what King states above, I’d expect the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to face off on CBS with Nantz & Romo calling the game. They’ve been the benefactors of that matchup for several years, and thanks to the rivalry and Allen versus Mahomes it’s a near lock to continue with all parties.

Ask a group of NFL fans their opinion about retired quarterback Tony Romo, and you’re certain to get a wide range of responses. Since retirement, Romo has made a brand for himself as one of the more celebrated NFL color commentators. There are those who love what he brings to the broadcast, with his full-on exuberance for the game he once played. There are others who believe he talks too much and favors certain teams amid criticism that his analysis paints the picture of a former player trying to hang on to a game that’s passed him by. Furthermore, there are rumors that Romo isn’t often fully invested in the prep-work behind the scenes for every game, which sometimes resonates during live broadcasts.

In truth, I’m not here to do anything to Romo’s cornflakes — I genuinely enjoy the guy and think he’s good for the league. I’m not here to defend him, either. I think his body of work does well enough on its own. Everyone has an opinion. That’s the beauty of being human, at least in certain areas of the world. Romo’s enthusiasm draws in viewers and has made new fans of the sport simply for the way he presents information. With Romo, it feels like you’re getting an inside look at the nuances of professional football — even if they’re no longer always correct.

At the same time, bringing new opportunities to other broadcasters is a move towards progress for NFL football. What do you think, Bills Mafia? Would you prefer to listen less to Romo or do you think he enhances your game-day experience?