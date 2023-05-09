Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t shied away from wheeling and dealing his NFL Draft picks, and the 2023 NFL Draft was no exception, as Beane executed several draft-day deals, including moving up in the first round to select Utah tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts from Beane on why, as Kincaid was slipping down the draft board, the Bills felt compelled to go up and get arguably the best pass catcher in the draft.
GM Brandon Beane on why Bills traded up for Dalton Kincaid
As the first round of the draft progressed, the top college football wide receivers were still on the board heading into pick No. 20. That included talented Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, who came into the draft as arguably the best pass catcher among college football’s top prospects. Hear from Beane on why the Bills parted with a fourth-round draft pick (No. 130) to leapfrog the Dallas Cowboys and draft Kincaid. Plus, a look into Kincaid’s biggest strengths and weaknesses, and the role he could play in Buffalo’s offense.
Recapping Micah Hyde’s charity softball game
Safety Micah Hyde’s third-annual charity softball game was a big success, with more than 16,000 people coming out to Sahlen Field to raise money for Hyde’s Imagine For Youth, raising more than $470,000 for children in the Buffalo and Western New York community. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown knocked off quarterback Josh Allen, the defending champion, in the event’s home run derby competition.
We find out how safety Damar Hamlin will use the millions of dollars donated by fans in his honor to make a difference, identify one Bills undrafted rookie free agent to watch as an intriguing prospect, hear how Latavius Murray’s late friend inspired Buffalo’s new running back to give back to his community, and more.
