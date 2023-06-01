The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of the second week of their three-week-long Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts and observations on who has stood out so far from the voluntary team workouts, including why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey still isn’t sure about rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s role in Buffalo’s offense.
Highlights from Week 2 of OTAs
During Tuesday’s OTA session, the only one open to members of the media, several players reportedly enjoyed productive days, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is in a dogfight to claim the other starting linebacker role alongside All-Pro Matt Milano. Find out who enjoyed stellar practices during Week 2 of OTAs, hear from Dorsey on how he’s still getting to know Kincaid and why he’s loved Kincaid’s approach early on, get the latest on the middle linebacker competition, and more!
- Inside Bills Week 2 OTAs: Dalton Kincaid makes a highlight, linebacker with a splash - newyorkupstate.com
- Plays by Terrel Bernard, Kyle Allen highlight Tuesday’s OTAs session - WGR 550
- Bills’ OTA Observations: Ken Dorsey taps brakes on Dalton Kincaid, but rookie TE looks good - Buffalo News
- Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talks Dalton Kincaid, Josh Allen before OTA - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey getting to know Dalton Kincaid - WGR 550
- Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey getting a feel for Dalton Kincaid - Democrat & Chronicle
- OC Ken Dorsey on Kincaid’s role, Bobby Babich details Bills MLB competition | OTA Week 2 Notebook - BuffaloBills.com
- Bobby Babich: Bills not setting date to name starting middle linebacker - Buffalo News
- As Bills resume OTAs, who wasn’t there and who wasn’t a full participant - Buffalo News
- New Bills’ TE Dalton Kincaid wowed Dawson Knox with this crazy stat - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Hit the Field for 4th OTA Practice! - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL OTAs vs. minicamp: Differences, similarities, league-wide dates - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news and notes
Why talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t signed anywhere yet, plus offensive tackle Brandon Shell has officially signed a one-year deal with the Bills, and hear from safety Micah Hyde on how he feels about Buffalo’s secondary finally getting a chance to be on the field at the same time following a rash of injuries.
- Why hasn’t DeAndre Hopkins been signed? He hasn’t officially been released yet - Buffalo News
- Bills sign OT Brandon Shell - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills’ Micah Hyde has 2 words about being back with Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld, explained - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Bills’ assistant HC/DC Leslie Frazier focused on NFL opportunities in 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: G Nick Broeker - Buffalo Rumblings
