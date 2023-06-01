The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of the second week of their three-week-long Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts and observations on who has stood out so far from the voluntary team workouts, including why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey still isn’t sure about rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s role in Buffalo’s offense.

Highlights from Week 2 of OTAs

During Tuesday’s OTA session, the only one open to members of the media, several players reportedly enjoyed productive days, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is in a dogfight to claim the other starting linebacker role alongside All-Pro Matt Milano. Find out who enjoyed stellar practices during Week 2 of OTAs, hear from Dorsey on how he’s still getting to know Kincaid and why he’s loved Kincaid’s approach early on, get the latest on the middle linebacker competition, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Why talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t signed anywhere yet, plus offensive tackle Brandon Shell has officially signed a one-year deal with the Bills, and hear from safety Micah Hyde on how he feels about Buffalo’s secondary finally getting a chance to be on the field at the same time following a rash of injuries.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings