Josh Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld, explained

Let’s face it, Bills Mafia — our beloved, small-town quarterback with the big arm and the big charm has reached celebrity status. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will now be highly scrutinized, both on and off the field. It seems like it was inevitable.

Look no further than this past weekend for proof that everyone wants a glimpse of Allen’s private life. Rumors recently began circulating around the internet that Josh has a new love interest — 26-year old actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Known for her roles in the “Pitch Perfect” film series, “The Edge of Seventeen,” “True Grit,” and the “Transformers” film “Bumblebee,” Steinfeld has also used her talents to voice “Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen” in multiple “Spider-Man” films. If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ve probably also seen her as “Kate Bishop” in the “Hawkeye” miniseries.

Like her new beau, Josh Allen, Hailee is also extremely versatile in her career. She has released two albums with several songs, such as “Rock Bottom” and “Most Girls,” on the charts. On the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson,” not only did Steinfeld star in it, but she also dipped her toes into the producing waters by taking on the role of executive producer for the program.

Now that you know a bit about the new girl in QB1’s life, it’s time to take a look at how the beginning of their relationship unfolded over social media. It started with several pictures of the pair out together in public. In one particular photo, Allen even has his hand around Steinfeld’s shoulders.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night pic.twitter.com/1q0SP783tw — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 26, 2023

In this next picture, the duo is seen at Sushi by Bou in New York City, where they dined over Memorial Day Weekend with content creator (and Steinfeld’s friend) Greer Gustavson.

hailee steinfeld, greer gustavon and josh allen in nyc pic.twitter.com/PO8dvxSTlh — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) May 29, 2023

Someone also snapped a picture of the pair going up an escalator in New York City.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in new york yesterday pic.twitter.com/qbmd874oRw — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 28, 2023

The internet is now running wild with relationship rumors. Some are claiming that the two have been dating for weeks while others are calling them the new “power couple.” Meanwhile, fans of Hailee or “Steinfans” and Bills Mafia have been losing their minds dissecting the pictures of the stars together. Neither Allen nor Steinfeld has confirmed their relationship publicly, but sometimes a picture’s worth a thousand words. Additionally, news on how the pair met has not become available to this point.

Previously, Josh Allen had been dating long-time girlfriend Brittany Williams since 2017. Having known each other since childhood, Williams was always spotted supporting the QB at games and events. Recently though, fans noticed that Williams had unfollowed Allen on Instagram and pictures of the pair together had been removed. Soon after, news swirled of their breakup.

Time will tell if this celebrity romance has staying power — and also if Hailee Steinfeld will be spotted in a suite within the cozy confines of Highmark Stadium and elsewhere during the 2023 season and beyond.