Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 6/1/2023

Jamie D & Big Newt: Hey Bills, let’s sign DeAndre Hopkins

Former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been released by the Arizona Cardinals and is now a free agent. Currently the Bills are considered a favorite landing spot for Hopkins, but salary-cap work needs to be done in order to make room for his salary, which will undoubtedly be large.

Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss what it would take financially to get Hopkins into a Bills uniform, as well as how he would fit into the current roster construction.

They proceed to then discuss the signing of offensive lineman Brandon Shell, how Dalton Kincaid will fit on the offense, and Josh Allen’s love life — which Big Newt has strong feelings about.

The Bruce Exclusive – The Disappointment Dynasty

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce talks competition for current free-agent (at the time of recording) wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins while hoping the time gap between recording and publishing doesn’t render this episode obsolete. He touches on his dynasty league rookie draft to examine his own mindset around the acquisition of Hopkins relative to his mindset previously.

The Bruce Exclusive is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms. Every week on “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce dives into the narratives of the week around the NFL and the Buffalo Bills while combining zany metaphors, metric research, and even a few life lessons into a podcast like no other.

The Mafia Cast – Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Buffalo Bills continue with OTAs this week. We’ll also try to get back on track with our Bills Mafia-voted All-Time team. Also, we’ll probably cover something else that will undoubtedly come up during the show.

