Fans of the Buffalo Bills remember hearing the rumors. For years, the team was always one of the first mentioned when it came to possible relocation talks. But those concerns were put to bed with the news that the team, Erie County and New York State came to terms on a new stadium deal that will keep the Bills in Western New York for the next three decades.
After the Bills broke ground on their new facility, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining how the new stadium deal came to be.
A closer look at Buffalo’s new stadium
The Buffalo Bills have been lobbying for a new stadium for years, often claiming the franchise wouldn’t be able to remain in Western New York without a new facility. The Bills got their wish, and the project officially became reality with this week’s groundbreaking ceremony on the stadium, which is set to open in 2026.
But how did the team go about securing this historic new stadium deal — constituting a 30-year lease and a massive public contribution of $850 million towards the stadium — while operating in the league’s second-smallest market?
- FAQ: The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium: What you need to know - ESPN
- A timeline of the new Buffalo Bills stadium deal - Buffalo News
- 10 highlights of the final Buffalo Bills stadium deal - Buffalo News
- New Buffalo Bills stadium deal | wgrz.com
- Buffalo Bills seal tentative $1.54 billion new stadium deal - New York Post
- Buffalo Bills Strike Deal for Taxpayer-Funded $1.4 Billion Stadium - The New York Times
- Bills break ground on new stadium - WGRZ
- Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium - NFL.com
- Want a seat at the new Bills stadium? New virtual reality center will give fans a look - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: A Shakespearean journey from Highmark to … New Highmark - Buffalo News
QB Josh Allen is quite popular with Madden users
Last year, fans of the EA Sports Madden NFL video game found they had tremendous success whenever they played as the Bills and Josh Allen. In a meeting with EA Sports, Allen was told that he was the No. 1 most-used player across all of the Madden 23 modes. A presentation by the company examined just how popular he was with gamers last season. Contained here — a dissection of those numbers, why Allen thinks the supposed Madden curse could be a good thing for Buffalo, and whether those were real Bills fans sharing the cover with Allen.
- These insane usage numbers made Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen the easy choice for Madden 24 cover athlete - newyorkupstate.com
- What does Josh Allen think of the Madden curse? QB thinks Bills might benefit from it - newyorkupstate.com
- Are those actual Buffalo Bills fans with Josh Allen on the Madden cover? - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
After revamping its offensive line and adding several players on offense, it’s fair to question how much pressure offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is under heading into a pivotal 2023 season. Plus, why Buffalo opened up its pockets to extend defensive tackle Ed Oliver and bring in veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd, the message future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady had for Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, and more!
- Bills Mailbag: How much pressure is Ken Dorsey facing in 2023? - Buffalo News
- What does Bills’ spending spree on Ed Oliver, Leonard Floyd mean? - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Ed Oliver very happy he’s re-signed with Bills - WGR 550
- Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid gets message from Tom Brady as part of video ‘pep talk’ - Buffalo News
- Leslie Frazier sought and obtained permission from Bills before embarking on practice tour - Buffalo News
- Buffalo State students visit Zambia and teach students to sing ‘Let’s Go Buffalo’ - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mafia, Josh Allen celebrate Madden NFL 24 cover - Buffalo Rumblings
- Predicting Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Season using PFF Simulator - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: LS Reid Ferguson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft Summer Spotlight: Alabama OT JC Latham - Buffalo Rumblings
- FOCO Buffalo Bills Father’s Day 2023 Gift Guide - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...