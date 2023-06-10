Fans of the Buffalo Bills remember hearing the rumors. For years, the team was always one of the first mentioned when it came to possible relocation talks. But those concerns were put to bed with the news that the team, Erie County and New York State came to terms on a new stadium deal that will keep the Bills in Western New York for the next three decades.

After the Bills broke ground on their new facility, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining how the new stadium deal came to be.

A closer look at Buffalo’s new stadium

The Buffalo Bills have been lobbying for a new stadium for years, often claiming the franchise wouldn’t be able to remain in Western New York without a new facility. The Bills got their wish, and the project officially became reality with this week’s groundbreaking ceremony on the stadium, which is set to open in 2026.

But how did the team go about securing this historic new stadium deal — constituting a 30-year lease and a massive public contribution of $850 million towards the stadium — while operating in the league’s second-smallest market?

QB Josh Allen is quite popular with Madden users

Last year, fans of the EA Sports Madden NFL video game found they had tremendous success whenever they played as the Bills and Josh Allen. In a meeting with EA Sports, Allen was told that he was the No. 1 most-used player across all of the Madden 23 modes. A presentation by the company examined just how popular he was with gamers last season. Contained here — a dissection of those numbers, why Allen thinks the supposed Madden curse could be a good thing for Buffalo, and whether those were real Bills fans sharing the cover with Allen.

Even more Bills news and notes

After revamping its offensive line and adding several players on offense, it’s fair to question how much pressure offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is under heading into a pivotal 2023 season. Plus, why Buffalo opened up its pockets to extend defensive tackle Ed Oliver and bring in veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd, the message future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady had for Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, and more!

