Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills. We discuss the four-year, $68 million contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, examine why Buffalo’s offense is already better (on paper) than last year, relive the groundbreaking on the Bills’ new stadium, and celebrate the new cover star of the Madden video game franchise: quarterback Josh Allen.
We also examine the signing of veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd and cornerback Cameron Dantzler, see who stood out during the third week of Buffalo’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Monday
- Buffalo Bills sign DT Ed Oliver to four-year, $68 million extension - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: With or without DeAndre Hopkins, Bills’ offense better on paper in 2023 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills film analysis: Breaking down LB Dorian Williams’ key traits - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DE Kingsley Jonathan - Buffalo Rumblings
Tuesday
- Leonard Floyd signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 analysis: Bills LB/EDGE Leonard Floyd - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills co-owner Terry Pegula announces Highmark Stadium naming rights extension - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: QB Matt Barkley - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DT Cortez Broughton - Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- Bills S Damar Hamlin a full participant at Tuesday’s OTA session - Buffalo Rumblings
- Contract details for Ed Oliver’s 2023 Buffalo Bills extension - Buffalo Rumblings
- Register before June 12 for Bills vs. Jaguars London Games tickets - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: OT Alec Anderson - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Bills QB Josh Allen is the Madden NFL 24 Cover Athlete - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills sign CB Cameron Dantzler - Buffalo Rumblings
- Terry Pegula chokes back tears remembering Tops shooting victims - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: S Dean Marlowe - Buffalo Rumblings
Saturday
- Bills Mafia, Josh Allen celebrate Madden NFL 24 cover - Buffalo Rumblings
- Predicting Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Season using PFF Simulator - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: LS Reid Ferguson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft Summer Spotlight: Alabama OT JC Latham - Buffalo Rumblings
- FOCO Buffalo Bills Father’s Day 2023 Gift Guide - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...