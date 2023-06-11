Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills. We discuss the four-year, $68 million contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, examine why Buffalo’s offense is already better (on paper) than last year, relive the groundbreaking on the Bills’ new stadium, and celebrate the new cover star of the Madden video game franchise: quarterback Josh Allen.

We also examine the signing of veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd and cornerback Cameron Dantzler, see who stood out during the third week of Buffalo’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

