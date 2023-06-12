Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The Buffalo Bills were back on a winning streak. Next up was the hated New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, home to advertisements with Josh Allen’s face. New England took the lead in the first quarter. The Bills reclaimed it to start the second and never looked back. And they could have looked back, what with coasting in the second half to a victory and all.

Mac Jones’ big play (Q1; 4:55)

Sometimes the exception to the game can be the best illustration. Is this the case here? That’s for you to vote on below. This single play accounted for 25% of Mac Jones’ total passing production for the day. You might think that perhaps he didn’t attempt all that many passes but you’d be wrong. Jones’ 195 yards came on 36 attempts, for a stupendous (lol) 5.4 yards per attempt. After this big play, the defense allowed a grand total of three points the rest of the game.

Stefon Diggs’ touchdown (Q2; 15:00)

There were few big plays for Buffalo, but they weren’t necessary. The methodical approach from the Bills continued to stack up points. This eight-yard pass to Stefon Diggs took the lead back from New England.

Gabe Davis’ touchdown (Q2; 5:34)

This was technically the game-winning score. Another short pass in the grand scheme of things but a resounding success nonetheless. The touchdown to Gabe Davis came on the drive right after the one to Stefon Diggs. In between was a three-and-out from the Patriots, which included an intentional grounding from Mac Jones.

Third and so long! (Q4; 13:01)

It was 3rd & Long at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Down by 17, the Patriots needed to catch up. What happened was the same thing that had occured all day. By that I mean “failed third-down attempt.” While neither team was gaining chunks of yards, Buffalo converted 60% of their third downs. New England? Twenty-five percent. The Bills didn’t stop the catch, but they didn’t need to. Taron Johnson and Jordan Poyer ended the play well short of “successful.”

Nick Folk field goal (Q4; 1:57)

This field goal set the Patriots up down by two scores with just under two minutes remaining. Yeah, it was a long shot for a comeback, but that’s what makes the game exciting right? The Patriots predictably attempted an onside kick after, which was recovered by Buffalo. With all three of their time outs, surely New England would try to get a quick stop and go for the miracle! Or rather they conceded, allowing the Bills to kneel out the clock.