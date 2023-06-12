Pass rusher Von Miller tore his ACL last season during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Miller recently expressed confidence that he will be ready when the Bills start the season at the New York Jets on September 11.
Updates on Von Miller’s ACL recovery
During his seventh-annual Pass Rush Summit, Von Miller described the progress he’s making as he works his way back from his second career ACL tear. Miller said he expects to avoid landing on the physically unable-to-perform (PUP) list when training camp begins in July.
“I have good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up,” Miller said after hosting his pass-rush summit in suburban Las Vegas. “It’s all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months.”
Projecting Buffalo’s starting offensive line
When the 2022 NFL season ended, general manager Brandon Beane made it known that the team’s offensive line needed to do a better job at protecting quarterback Josh Allen. To that end, the team has been busy upgrading the unit this offseason, adding guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards and tackle Brandon Shell in free agency while drafting guards O’Cyrus Torrence and guard Nick Broeker.
Before the Bills embark on their mandatory minicamp, The Buffalo News attempted to predict what Buffalo’s starting offensive line will look like this year.
