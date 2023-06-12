90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: OL Kevin Jarvis

The Buffalo Bills, as a rule, tend to prioritize versatility in their reserve offensive linemen. General manager Brandon Beane has made a habit of acquiring pieces up front who can play multiple positions, which allows the team to keep fewer linemen on the active roster, but also on the game-day roster. If the team has reserves who can fill in at multiple positions, it allows them to prioritize other areas for each game.

With that in mind, we need to look at each offensive lineman — especially those on the roster fringes — and think about how many different places they can play. If the answer is “not many,” then they probably aren’t long for the roster. But if the answer is “plenty of spots” — well, they have a chance to make their mark.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss an offensive lineman with experience at multiple positions.

Name: Kevin Jarvis

Number: 63

Position: OL

Height/Weight: 6’6”, 325 pounds

Age: 24 (25 on 12/22/2023)

Experience/Draft: 1; signed with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent

College: Michigan State

Acquired: Signed with Buffalo on 4/14/2023

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Jarvis signed a one-year deal with Buffalo. That contract has no guarantees and is worth a total of $750,000, which will be his cap hit should he make the 53-man roster.

2022 Recap: Jarvis signed with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the offseason and the preseason with the team, but he didn’t make the final roster. Detroit waived him on August 30 as part of final roster cuts. He remained a free agent until Buffalo signed him in April.

Positional outlook: Jarvis spent most of his time at guard while he was a senior in college, playing eight games at right guard and four at right tackle. I’m inclined to lump him in with the guards, then, although he has experience at both left and right tackle, as well (hence the “OL” designation on the team’s official roster). The guards on the roster include Ryan Bates, O’Cyrus Torrence, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Ike Boettger, Nick Broeker, Greg Mancz, and David Quessenberry. The tackles include Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Van Demark, Alec Anderson, Brandon Shell, and Richard Gouraige.

2023 Offseason: Jarvis is healthy and participating in offseason activities thus far.

2023 Season outlook: Unless there are some injuries or Jarvis shows that he can handle multiple positions up front, there’s not much chance that he’ll be on the 53-man roster come September. Buffalo certainly values versatility in their offensive linemen, though, so it’s quite likely that the team prioritizes bringing him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Brandon Beane has assembled a deep group up front, so the Bills are going to release players who stick with other teams. Jarvis is going to have a chance this summer to prove that he can stick on an NFL roster.