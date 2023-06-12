Buffalo Rumblings Cast Network weekly lineup

Hey BillsMafia! Don’t miss out on this week’s podcast and vidcast shows on the Buffalo Rumblings’ Network. We’ve got you covered with content almost every day, so be sure to tune in to your favorite shows every week and explore new ones.

We have some amazing content lined up for you, including interviews, analysis, and all the latest news on the NFL and the Buffalo Bills. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting into the game, join us!

This week's 6.12-6.18 @BuffRumblings show lineup. #BillsMafia Save the flyer & tune in! We have some of your favorite shows returning this week & a NEW vidcast!

Vidcasts LIVE on Youtube: https://t.co/RWSy6r3hPq

Spotify: https://t.co/P6IoR3SRY6

Apple: https://t.co/Eb6OLlJkTJ pic.twitter.com/uBwq6bdOqA — Sara Larson | BBGurl4Life (@sara_larson) June 12, 2023

Do us a favor and like/retweet the show schedule on twitter in order to get our shows out to more fans!

This week’s vidcast episodes can be found on The Buffalo Rumblings YouTube Page.

This week’s podcast episodes can be found on all of your favorite Podcast platforms:

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.