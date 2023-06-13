90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: CB Cam Lewis

The Buffalo Bills experienced a slew of injuries in the defensive secondary last season. It came to a point where there were multiple players making their career debuts, and other players making their debuts at new positions, as well. That Buffalo was able to maintain their status as one of the league’s best defenses yet again is a testament to the depth that general manager Brandon Beane has built.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we profile one of those depth players — a member of the defensive secondary who always finds himself right on the roster bubble. Will he make the team this year—or will his bubble burst?

Name: Cam Lewis

Number: 39

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5’9”, 183 pounds

Age: 26 (27 on 4/13/2024)

Experience/Draft: 4; signed with Buffalo following the 2019 NFL Draft

College: Buffalo

Acquired: UDFA signing

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Lewis signed a one-year contract this offseason. That pact is worth a total of $1.185 million, of which $350,000 is guaranteed. That guarantee is the dead-cap number if the Bills release him this summer. Lewis carries a cap hit of $1.185 million if he makes the 53-man roster.

2022 Recap: Lewis made the 53-man roster out of camp last year. He was active for 13 games in the regular season, starting one — Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, he totaled nine tackles, but he also was the guy in coverage when Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches I’ve ever seen. Lewis went for an interception on the play instead of the knockdown, which would have ended the game in Buffalo’s favor given that it was fourth down. Lewis was active for both of Buffalo’s playoff games, as well. He had 21 tackles in the regular season and three tackles in the postseason.

Positional outlook: Lewis is still listed as a corner, and his role would be in the slot, so Taron Johnson and Siran Neal are his main competitors there. However, his one start came at safety last year, so he could also be fighting with Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Dean Marlowe, Jared Mayden, and Zayne Anderson for the right to back up Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

2023 Offseason: Lewis is healthy and participating in offseason activities.

2023 Season outlook: I say every year that I expect the Bills to release Lewis, and he always sticks around, so I don’t think that the coaching staff and I view him in the same way. However, given Buffalo’s additions at backup safety and backup corner — as well as what seems to be a transition towards bigger, more physical players in the secondary — this might be the time when Lewis is granted his release. Could the team look to keep him around as a practice squad player given his knowledge of the system? Absolutely. However, he hasn’t shown himself to be much more than a special teams contributor in his time with the Bills, so I think the team can do better. I have him on the outside looking in this year.