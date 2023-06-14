Plays That Defined 2022: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The Buffalo Bills had just taken down the Patriots and set their sights on another division rival in the New York Jets. This one was a bit more personal, having lost to the Jets earlier in the season. The game turned out to be a defensive slugfest, similar in score to the first tilt. This time the good guys took home the win.

Incomplete to Stefon Diggs (Q1; 13:43)

If you ignore the score and look at the other stats to try and figure out who won, there would be some key indicators that the Jets came out on top. For instance, a ten-minute advantage in time of possession looks pretty good for Gang Green. More importantly, Buffalo was shut down nearly completely on third down. They converted two. I do mean all game. It wasn’t for lack of opportunity either, as the Jets forced the Bills into a third down 13 times. With only two yards to go and the ball heading to Stefon Diggs you’d think this was pretty much a gimme. Not on this day.

Dawson Knox’s touchdown (Q2; 0:34)

How much of a defensive battle was this game? This was the only score by either team in the first half. The 24-yard pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox was 1/6 of Allen’s total passing output for the day. This is a nice play, and in a fight this close one of the few difference-makers from either side.

Greg Rousseau’s sack and DaQuan Jones’ fumble recovery (Q3; 4:41)

It was definitely the defense with the big day, allowing only ten points (two points for the Jets came on special teams). Buffalo forced two second-half turnovers to maintain their advantage. Joe Flacco had just come in for Mike White and was promptly sacked by Greg Rousseau. He also promptly lost the ball, which was recovered by DaQuan Jones.

Blocked punt (Q4; 7:35)

It was just that kinda day. The Jets gave Buffalo a run for their money, threatening to sweep the season series.

Damar Hamlin’s forced fumble and Matt Milano’s recovery (Q4; 5:47)

Speaking of those second-half turnovers, we have Damar Hamlin forcing a fumble and Matt Milano with the recovery. The GIF does most of the talking, but I want to reinforce that this was a one-score game in the end. Every ended drive was a big deal — especially with the Jets on Buffalo’s side of the field.