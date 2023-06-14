Dawson Knox a nonparticipant during Day 2 of Bills mandatory minicamp

Lost amid all of yesterday’s blockbuster drama involving Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the news that tight end Dawson Knox suffered an apparent leg injury during the first day of mandatory minicamp.

While the extent of the injury and what specifically is involved remains unknown at the time of this publishing, we do know that Knox was injured on a play where he and safety Taylor Rapp collided.

ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg tweeted the photo below, noting the compression sleeve on his left leg.

Dawson Knox did not participate today after his practice ended early yesterday after a collision. He wore a sleeve on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/fb27mufGjC — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2023

In the tweet embedded below, you can see Knox in the background behind Diggs’ right shoulder, with the compression sleeve on his left leg. While clearly not taking part in stretching or other drills during practice, this video does show Knox on the field with his teammates, and seemingly upbeat.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs is here for the second day of mandatory mini camp. pic.twitter.com/D1z7tpdpYl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 14, 2023

No indication was given that Taylor Rapp was injured on the play in question. While just speculation at this point, it’s reasonable to think it’s quite possible that the Bills are exercising the utmost caution with Knox (and would do the same for any potential injury) during the three-day mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Sean McDermott took another seat at the podium today, but he wasn’t asked about Dawson Knox’s status and he didn’t supply an update on the nature of the injury. Stay locked in here at Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest Buffalo Bills news, including updates on Dawson Knox as they become available, and more.