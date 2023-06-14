Buffalo Bills cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

After Tuesday’s practice, and after all of the dust from the early week’s drama had settled, the Buffalo Bills announced that they were canceling the final practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Before anyone gets concerned or re-opens the rumor mill or starts talking about team chemistry and internal conversations, it’s important to realize that this move was not unexpected. In fact, the Bills have been canceling the final practice of minicamp for years now.

#Bills announce tomorrow’s final practice of minicamp has been canceled.



This has been done for years, so was expected.



Yes, the fact that the team only practiced for two days means that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was only present for half of the team’s workouts, but with smiles and not-so-secret handshakes everywhere today, it would seem that things are back to “business as usual” at One Bills Drive.

The announcement does not address whether there will still be any team meetings or discussions tomorrow, and with training camp scheduled to begin in late July, there is plenty of time for the coaching staff and players to be sure that they are all on the same page and ready to rise to the challenge of winning another AFC East Championship — something that’s likely to be highly contested with the moves that have been made on the rosters of the other teams in the division this offseason.