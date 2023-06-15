Ajay’s Analysis joins the Buffalo Rumblings cast network

Hey Bills Mafia! Buffalo Rumblings is excited to announce a new addition to its podcast and vidcast network. Please join us in welcoming Ajay Cybulski, whose show, “Ajay’s Analysis” will take Buffalo Bills fans on key dives into trending topics around the team and more.

Ajay brings extensive experience in writing and analysis in the realm of sports. Most recently Ajay completed an internship with Cover 1, where he covered the Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and also produced multiple shows.

Ajay also interned with Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot at Syracuse.com, where he produced the SHOUT podcast and was a contributing writer for the company last year during the Bills’ 2022 NFL season.

Tune in tonight, at 9:30 PM EDT for Ajay Cybulski’s first show on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel

For Ajay’s first episode, he’ll discuss Stefon Diggs and the situation at One Bills Drive. Plus, Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino joins Ajay to bring us inside Bills mandatory minicamp and offers his thoughts on the players we want to talk about!

Follow Ajay on Twitter: @AjayCybulski

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.