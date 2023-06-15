What a whirlwind last 24 hours it was for the Buffalo Bills. First, Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs caused quite the stir with his absence from Tuesday’s first mandatory minicamp session. Then, Diggs was back on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks brings you up to speed on everything that transpired in Orchard Park, NY with Diggs’ absence, including hearing from head coach Sean McDermott on why he initially was “very concerned,” how Diggs was excused from practicing on Tuesday, and why quarterback Josh Allen says the issue is an internal one for the team to work out. We also discuss Diggs’ return to the practice field on Wednesday.
WR Stefon Diggs returns to minicamp on Wednesday
Following much drama and suspense, talented wide receiver Stefon Diggs was back with the Bills and on the practice field for Wednesday’s session.
Sorting through Diggs’ absence on Tuesday
Social media nearly broke following the news that Diggs was conspicuously absent from Buffalo’s minicamp session on Tuesday. Initially, head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” with Diggs not being out there with his teammates.
Sean McDermott: Diggs was excused from Tuesday’s session
Once the Bills concluded their practice Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott tried to clarify what happened with Diggs missing Tuesday’s session. McDermott said he excused the Pro Bowl wideout and that the matter is now “resolved.”
QB Josh Allen responds to the Diggs incident
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the absence of Diggs from Buffalo’s first mandatory minicamp practice stems from an issue the team is working on internally.
Even more Bills news and notes
In other minicamp-related news, learn how fellow wideouts Gabe Davis and Trent Sherfield finished their minicamps on a high note, and find out how a productive spring has wide receiver Khalil Shakir angling for a larger role in the offense.
