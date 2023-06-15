Buffalo Bills sign TE Nick Guggemos

Following the placement of tight end Zach Davidson (knee) on Injured Reserve (IR), the Buffalo Bills wasted no time in finding his replacement for the foreseeable future by signing former Green Bay Packers tight end Nick Guggemos to a one-year deal Thursday afternoon. Terms of the deal are not yet available.

Guggemos, 27, came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has yet to really stick with a team, having multiple practice-squad stints with the Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns — but ultimately being waived by all of them. He played receiver in college but the transition to tight end hasn’t made much of a difference as he has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The 6’5”, 247-pound Guggemos likely won’t progress much on Buffalo’s practice squad if given the chance because of the depth in the tight end room already, but it’s more competition and simply another body as we near the start of training camp. The team lists Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, and Joel Wilson at tight end. Guggemos is likely in competition with Wilson and Morris at this juncture, given the investments made in both Knox and Kincaid.

The Bills will reconvene at the end of July for training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.