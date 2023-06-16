Plays That Defined 2022: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

Chapter 14: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. Early in the season, the Buffalo Bills lost to the hated Miami Dolphins in part due to sweltering Florida heat. The second tilt would take place in 29 degrees Fahrenheit Orchard Park, NY. With the temperatures favoring the Bills in theory, the game was...incredibly close. Miami took the lead late in the third quarter. Buffalo managed to control nearly the entire fourth quarter to tie and take a last-second lead. Revenge was had, but it was a pretty stressful affair.

Salvon Ahmed’s rushing touchdown (Q2; 3:05)

The big story of the day when it comes to effectiveness for Miami was arguably the running game. Averaging 7.5 yards per carry as a team, they had two players average at least eight. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed, featured above scoring the Dolphins’ only rushing touchdown. Further arguably, the home-field advantage didn’t seem to favor the home team. 188 total yards on the ground is not what you’d expect when the defense is expecting the run.

James Cook’s touchdown (Q2; 0:08)

Buffalo started off with a punt but then scored touchdowns on their next three drives. This one from Josh Allen to James Cook took the last 2:59 off the clock in the first half in glorious fashion. Another score, and excellent clock management. What’s not to love?

Jaylen Waddle’s long touchdown (Q3; 12:57)

The effective run game was likely a factor in setting up this long touchdown to get Miami within two points of Buffalo. Down by eight entering the third quarter, this long score by Jaylen Waddle luckily was followed by a failed two-point try. Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game didn’t have a spectacular day all day. A play like this kind of tips the balance a bit, however.

Defensive stop (Q4; 6:07)

Let’s face it, this wasn’t one of the best defensive performances by the Buffalo Bills last season. With a tied game in the fourth quarter, an opponent with the ball (that had been running it effectively all game) and the usual dread we have as fans, it started looking bleak. While a few more stops on this day would have been nice, this one happened when it was needed. That’s the kinda comeback story that makes for a good illustration (if you wonder why I picked this one).

Allen to Diggs (Q4; 4:43)

Buffalo closed the game with a nearly six minute drive, controlling the clock and capping it off with a game-winnning field goal courtesy of Tyler Bass. Seeing as how we’ve shown the last second field goal already this season, I elected to show a key third down pickup early in the drive. This relatively short completion to Stefon Diggs kept the chains moving in the Bills’ attempt to burn clock and prevent Miami from taking control of the game.