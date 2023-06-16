The Buffalo Bills made a splash late in free agency when they brought in veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal to bolster the team’s pass rush.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining Floyd’s potential impact in Buffalo, including why future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller thinks the signing of Floyd gives the Bills one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.
Examining Leonard Floyd’s impact
Pass rusher Von Miller tore his ACL during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and while Miller has expressed confidence that he will be on the field when Buffalo kicks off the season, the team added a nice insurance policy in the form of Floyd.
Contained here, how Floyd will fit into Buffalo’s defense, why he chose to bring his talents to Western New York and the impact the team can expect from Floyd, who amassed 29 sacks over his last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
- Von Miller: New Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd has ‘wrecking ball’ mentality - Buffalo News
- Von Miller: Bills have one of NFL’s best D-lines after Leonard Floyd addition - Yahoo! Sports
- How Leonard Floyd’s ‘Relentless’ Bills Impact Goes Beyond Pass-Rush Productivity - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Pass rusher Leonard Floyd arrives in Buffalo: ‘I want to win’ - Buffalo News
- Leonard Floyd: Decision to join Bills was simple, came down to this one thing - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ New Battering Rams: Von Miller Approves of Leonard Floyd Signing - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
Bills add to TE room, sign Nick Guggemos
After placing tight end Zach Davidson on the injured reserve list Wednesday, the Bills added depth to their tight ends by inking Nick Guggemos to a one-year deal. Guggemos, 27, has spent time on both the Green Bay Packers’ and Cleveland Browns’ practice squads. He has family ties to the Bills, as his father, Neal, is a former NFL defensive back who spent time with the Bills in the 1989 offseason.
- Buffalo Bills sign tight end Nick Guggemos - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills Sign TE Nick Guggemos, Add Depth Behind Dalton Kincaid & Dawson Knox - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Bills sign TE Nick Guggemos - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
We check in to see how wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen are getting along after this week’s mandatory minicamp drama. We also find out how actual members of Bills Mafia made their way onto the cover of Madden NFL 24 along with Allen, learn how the Buffalo Bandits run to a championship is motivating cornerback Kaiir Elam and the Bills, and get an update on the health of broadcaster John Murphy, who suffered a stroke last year.
- Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen best buds again? Receiver posts photo of them on his Instagram - newyorkupstate.com
- How real Bills Mafia members landed Madden cover with Josh Allen, and what it was like on set - newyorkupstate.com
- Kaiir Elam on Buffalo Bandits’ title run: ‘It’s really motivating to us’ - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Bills announcer John Murphy to decide status in late July; Ch. 7 comings and goings - Buffalo News
- 2021 NFL redraft: Zach Wilson falls out of Round 1, Micah Parsons rises - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Was Stefon Diggs overlooked during the Bills’ biggest game of 2022 NFL season? - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DE Leonard Floyd - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: CB Cam Lewis - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills sign TE Nick Guggemos - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills place TE Zach Davidson on injured reserve - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...