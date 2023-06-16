The Buffalo Bills made a splash late in free agency when they brought in veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal to bolster the team’s pass rush.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining Floyd’s potential impact in Buffalo, including why future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller thinks the signing of Floyd gives the Bills one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.

Examining Leonard Floyd’s impact

Pass rusher Von Miller tore his ACL during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and while Miller has expressed confidence that he will be on the field when Buffalo kicks off the season, the team added a nice insurance policy in the form of Floyd.

Contained here, how Floyd will fit into Buffalo’s defense, why he chose to bring his talents to Western New York and the impact the team can expect from Floyd, who amassed 29 sacks over his last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bills add to TE room, sign Nick Guggemos

After placing tight end Zach Davidson on the injured reserve list Wednesday, the Bills added depth to their tight ends by inking Nick Guggemos to a one-year deal. Guggemos, 27, has spent time on both the Green Bay Packers’ and Cleveland Browns’ practice squads. He has family ties to the Bills, as his father, Neal, is a former NFL defensive back who spent time with the Bills in the 1989 offseason.

Even more Bills news and notes

We check in to see how wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen are getting along after this week’s mandatory minicamp drama. We also find out how actual members of Bills Mafia made their way onto the cover of Madden NFL 24 along with Allen, learn how the Buffalo Bandits run to a championship is motivating cornerback Kaiir Elam and the Bills, and get an update on the health of broadcaster John Murphy, who suffered a stroke last year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings