Buffalo Rumblings weekly vidcast & podcast roundup

Monday

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike

In this episode of Circling the Wagons, the crew gives their thoughts on the Buffalo Bills signing DE Leonard Floyd (previously with the Los Angeles Rams / Chicago Bears) to a one-year contract and much more!

Tuesday

Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast

What is happening with CB2 in Buffalo? Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Leading the Charge – (English)

Leading the Charge is back with Fernando Schmude who analyzed a crazy day with news about Stefon Diggs still not participating in the team’s practices despite the mandatory portion of the minicamp having started.

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. His shows are in Portuguese and English.

Code of Conduct

JSpenceTheKing celebrates the three-year anniversary of the Code Of Conduct Podcast the same way it all began, with Joe Miller III! Listen to the fellas reminisce over the ups and downs of the last three years, what’s to come and more! The Code of Conduct is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Wednesday

Jamie D and Big Newt Podcast

Host Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss the Stefon Diggs’ situation and postulate as to what would cause Diggs to miss practice. Big Newt mentions a story from last week that is getting little run among the media but may be a strong factor in why Diggs didn’t participate.

Line 2 Gain

Join the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson as they continue to discuss offseason news and moves heading into training camp. PS Jerry thinks he is hilarious

Line 2 Gain airs live on Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST. Line 2 Gain is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Thursday

The Bruce Exclusive Podcast

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce examines the context behind the hot Buffalo Bills topic that he really doesn’t want to talk about, talks about sleeping on the couch and how the “why” matters, comments on Ed Oliver’s ankle, and picks up some listener emails.

The Mafia Cast

Ajay’s Analysis

The first ever episode of Ajay’s Analysis is here! I will be discussing Stefon Diggs and the situation at One Bills Drive! Later in the show, Bills Beat Reporter Matt Parrino will be joining me to bring us inside Bills Mandatory Minicamp and his thoughts on the players we want to talk about! Ajay’s Analysis is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Friday

Not Another Buffalo Podcast

Brando rides solo this week on Not Another Buffalo Podcast as he examines the timeline in the recent Diggs saga and makes his analysis.

Dropping this weekend:

Saturday at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Buff Hub Podcast

Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Billieve Podcast

