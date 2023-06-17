The Buffalo Bills’ have concluded their spring workout sessions, rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp, and the team is taking a break until they gather at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY for training camp. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by assessing what we’ve learned about the Bills’ roster and their outlook heading into the 2023 NFL season.

What have we learned about the Bills this offseason?

General manager Brandon Beane made it a priority this offseason to retool the Bills’ offensive line, including drafting O’Cyrus Torrence and signing free agents like Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Brandon Shell. The team also saw longtime defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier take a year off from coaching, and starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leave for the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Among the lessons we’ve learned so far this offseason? Buffalo’s defense should be more aggressive this year, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White appears to be all the way back from his ACL injury, middle linebacker, right guard and the No. 2 cornerback gig are the three positional battles that should be decided at camp, and the Bills made a point to bring in more size along their offensive line and in the wide receiver room — specifically with the drafting of tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid.

Plus, speaking of cornerbacks, we hear how second-year CB Christian Benford made the ascension from being a sixth-round draft pick to a Day 1 starter, and why Ja’Marcus Ingram is a name to watch in the cornerback competition.

Training camp dates and times announced

The Buffalo Bills are once again holding their training camp at St. John University in suburban Rochester, and this year’s camp starts on July 26 and runs through Aug. 10. All fans attending this year’s sessions are required to obtain a mobile ticket to the sessions, which will be available free of charge at buffalobills.com/trainingcamp.

Why RB Latavius Murray joined the Bills

The Buffalo Bills already had the dynamic James Cook, the bruising Damien Harris and pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines in their running backs room. So why did veteran Latavius Murray want to join the Bills? One reason: winning a Super Bowl.

Even more Bills news and notes

We hear how new defensive tackle Poona Ford is acclimating to life with the Bills, see where Josh Allen and the Bills’ quarterbacks rank on Pro Football Talk’s yearly rankings of QB rooms, discover a new book and short film that portrays Bills Mafia members as superheroes while raising money in honor of the late Ezra “Pancho Billa” Castro, and remember the life of longtime Bills fan Tim Russert.

