Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills, beginning with the strange mandatory minicamp saga involving Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. We bring you up to speed on everything that transpired in Orchard Park, NY with Diggs’ absence, including hearing from head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen on the Diggs situation, and analyzing whether the Bills overlooked their biggest receiving threat during the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

We also explore how an ankle injury hampered defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s pass rushing contributions last year, examine who stood out from minicamp, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

