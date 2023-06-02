Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The New York Jets were on a roll, only one win behind the Bills. The first meeting of the division rivals was set up for major ramifications in the AFC East. The Bills were favored, but struggled against a formidable defense. The Jets did just enough on offense to take advantage of their stellar defensive effort and come away with a win.

Josh Allen interception (Q1; 14:17)

The Jets’ defense showed up early and often. Buffalo’s first drive ended as we see here. It was the first of two turnovers, and many negative plays.

Josh Allen 36-yard touchdown (Q2; 6:38)

This was the second of Buffalo’s two touchdowns for the day. It was also Josh Allen’s second rushing touchdown of the day. With the Jets defense looking to make a statement a lot of the game came down to what Josh Allen could conjure up.

Josh Allen sacked (Q3; 6:21)

One of five sacks from the Jets, Buffalo consistently struggled to get anything going thanks to constant pressure from the Jets’ defense. In addition to five sacks, Allen was hit eight times.

Damar Hamlin sack (Q4; 1:50)

The Jets were driving with the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter. On 3rd &2, Damar Hamlin came up with this major stop to keep the Bills in the game. The Jets would score a field goal to go ahead, but thanks to this sack, the Bills would get the ball back with 1:43 to go. Plenty of time for a comeback. Despite Buffalo’s unusual lackluster performance on offense, the defense had come to play, holding the upstart Jets to 20 points.

Gabriel Davis drop (Q4; 0:33)

After suffering an injury that would impact a large chunk of the season, Josh Allen showed off the ability to play through the pain. And this happened. I’ve defended Gabriel Davis more than most, but this would have set the Bills up in good position to at least tie the game and keep their hopes alive. This ended it.