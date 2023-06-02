After defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier announced he was taking a year off from coaching, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and the team announced that, rather than hiring a new defensive coordinator, McDermott would return to his roots and call defensive plays this year.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by checking in on how McDermott is settling into his new dual role with the Bills, and why McDermott is excited to take on the team’s defensive play calling duties.
Sean McDermott excited to call defensive plays
During an offseason full of changes, one of the biggest involves McDermott assuming the responsibilities of calling plays for Buffalo’s defense is one of the biggest in terms of how the Bills will operate on game days. This is the first time as Buffalo’s head coach that McDermott will serve as defensive play caller. Hear why McDermott is “excited” for this dual role, which will see him return to his roots as a defensive coordinator, a role he held with both the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers before taking over as Buffalo’s coach before the 2017 season.
Rumors swirling over RB Dalvin Cook coming to Buffalo
While Dalvin Cook remains under contract with the Minnesota Vikings, he is reportedly interested in seeking his release from the VIkings and has expressed an interest in playing for two teams: either reuniting with his younger brother, James Cook, on the Buffalo Bills, or joining Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins.
Bills bolster WR room, sign Marcell Ateman
Get to know Buffalo’s newest wide out, Marcell Ateman, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 XFL Draft who signed a one-year deal with the Bills.
Even more Bills news and notes
The Bills officially agreed with offensive tackle Brandon Shell on a one-year deal. Plus, quarterback Josh Allen made a surprise appearance at a birthday party for a young fan battling epilepsy, safety Damar Hamlin continues to help lead the way on helping prevent fatalities from cardiac arrest incidents, free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be a longshot to sign with the Bills, and more!
