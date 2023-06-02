Buffalo Bills release DT Brandin Bryant, officially ink OT Brandon Shell

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant is no stranger to the roster-carousel that is part of being a depth player in the NFL. So once again, the 29-year-old DT finds himself waiting in line for his next opportunity.

Bryant has found himself on and off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad and active rosters more than once over the past three seasons. Additionally, the 305-pound Bryant, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, has spent time bouncing around the New York Jets’ and Cleveland Browns’ practice squads and active rosters.

Now Bryant, who recorded two tackles during three games for the Bills last season, finds himself on the outside looking in once again.

The #Bills have released DT Brandin Bryant to make room for Brandon Shell, the team announced. — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) June 1, 2023

Buffalo has been looking to improve protection for quarterback Josh Allen, and when they chose to sign offensive tackle Brandon Shell, it meant they had to make room on an already full 90-man roster. So, Bryant, who has a total of six tackles in 10 NFL games over his four-season career, finds himself once again the odd-man out.

Given Bryant’s familiarity with the Bills’ defense and NFL experience, it’s reasonable to think he could find his way back to the One Bills Drive in some capacity — namely the practice squad.

Shell officially putting ink to paper on a one-year deal with Buffalo helps to fortify the team’s offensive tackle position for 2023. Having started games for both the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, Shell should ramp up the competition at right tackle this summer, and he has a real opportunity to win the starting RT job during training camp.