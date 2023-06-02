Are you ready for Josh Allen to grace the cover of Madden NFL, Bills Mafia?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a stud on the field the past couple of seasons, leading the team to three consecutive division titles. Perhaps unexpectedly, we’re now starting to see Allen get the recognition off the field with some big-time endorsement deals and publicity events such as “The Match” last year. However, there may be another prominent achievement for Allen in the near future.

We've received information that Josh Allen will likely grace the cover of Madden 24. Let all your superstitions go! The cover athlete will officially be announced in the coming weeks.

EA Sports Madden NFL is played by millions around the world and continues to be one of the top-selling video games year after year. If Allen were to be announced as the cover athlete, he would be the first Buffalo Bills player to be selected. Not to mention sales would be great from not only members of Bills Mafia who play the game each year but also the portion of Bills Mafia just wanting the game as a piece of memorabilia.

Overall, only 21 players were actively playing when they were revealed to be the cover athlete, with nine of them being quarterbacks. Of course, over the years there has been the “Madden Curse” — where the player selected to be on the cover struggles during the season. Two seasons ago Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were on the cover with neither making it to the Super Bowl. We saw Antonio Brown grace the cover back in 2018, and we all know the trajectory that his career’s taken since that time. On the bright side, when Mahomes was on the cover back in 2019. he ended up winning the Super Bowl.