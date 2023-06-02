Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation to embark on multi-city CPR training tour

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-changing on-field cardiac emergency following a blow to his chest during a routine tackle against in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals continues to make a profound difference in the lives of others. After suffering commotio cordis and receiving life-saving care from Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington, Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery — culminating in his return to the NFL gridiron mere months after his life hung in the balance.

On Friday, June 2, Hamlin and Chasing M’s Foundation provided an update to the GoFundMe campaign page that’s since raised nearly $9,140,000. Hamlin created Chasing M’s Foundation “to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

In the wake of Hamlin’s injury and Bills Mafia and the world rallying around his recovery, the Foundation has seen incredible growth, and is not able to provide even further outreach to the many communities.

Hamlin used Friday’s update to thank those who’ve supported his Foundation, and to announce the Chasing M’s CPR Tour. The multi-city tour kicks off Saturday, June 3 in Buffalo NY.

Per Hamlin’s most recent update:

Beyond my focus on returning to the football field, I’m honored to lead Chasing M’s Foundation, which is dedicated to the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training, and programming. Because of what I experienced, I’m working to make sure that kids across the country have the same access to life-saving care that I did - if they need it.

Hamlin added:

In the months ahead, I’ll be sharing updates about specific programs, partnerships, and events that will raise awareness of the need for CPR training and AEDs and encourage young people to live their dreams. I hope to inspire those who face adversity. I’m kicking off the first program of my charity, the Chasing M’s CPR Tour, which will touch down in Buffalo on June 3 and involve additional cities in the weeks to come. As a result of the generosity of so many, my tour will involve CPR training and the distribution of life-saving AEDs to support youth sports and community groups. My charity is a blessing and an unexpected life mission. We’re humbled and proud to have the chance to use these funds to give back - and lift up others. I’ll continue to share additional updates on our work.

Additionally, Damar Hamlin shared that “Chasing M’s Foundation recently completed the filing to secure 501(c)(3) certified charity status.”

Hamlin continues to make the most of his second chance at life, and his dedication to improving health outcomes for youth sports — those often most susceptible to commotio cordis — is a mission truly worthy of celebration.

For more information and to read the full update, head to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page.