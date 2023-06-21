Plays That Defined 2022: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

I don’t need to spell out any details, but the Buffalo Bills were coming into the game on a wave of emotions. It was a battle at times, but the team stepped up and delivered a solid victory against the rival New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines stole the show, but steady performances helped keep things on the right side of the ledger for Buffalo.

Nyheim Hines’ first touchdown return (Q1; 15:00)

Nyheim Hines started the game off with a 96-yard touchdown return. Can’t get the game going better than that.

Josh Allen’s interception (Q2; 0:26)

The Buffalo Bills had turnover issues all year, which showed up in this game as well. This one left a score on the table in the first half for the Buffalo Bills.

Nyheim Hines’ second touchdown return (Q3; 7:06)

I don’t usually put two plays in against each other that are this similar as they tend to cannibalize votes from each other. That said, I’m not sure how to avoid it in this game. With only six touchdown returns on kickoffs all season, two in one game is an astonishing feat. With that said, I do worry about the voting. So...

PLEASE NOTE: I will be counting votes for the kickoff TDs together to pit the kickoffs against the other three plays. This should allow a kickoff to be counted fairly. However, for purposes of the tournament, whichever TD receives more votes will represent the game. I know it’s a weird way to do things, but it’s my series... so [tongue sticking out emoji].

Stefon Diggs’ touchdown (Q4; 8:51)

The game felt pretty boom-or-bust at times. It was tough deciding between this 49-yard score to Stefon Diggs, or the earlier 42-yard score to John Brown. Allen had an efficient day, which tends to happen when two passes account for 91 total yards. This pass to Diggs allowed Buffalo to pull ahead in the fourth quarter and gets the nod over the earlier long touchdown (or the even earlier shorter passing touchdown).

Matt Milano’s interception (Q4; 5:06)

Turnovers were also an issue for Buffalo’s opponents all year. Mac Jones was picked off three times in this game. With Buffalo up by 12, New England was driving with enough time to hope for a comeback. Matt Milano took care of this drive, making things all the tougher. This was the second interception of the day. The third came from Tremaine Edmunds on the next drive, effectively ending the game.

REMINDER: The two kickoff return TDs will be counted as one play, etc. etc. read the full description above.