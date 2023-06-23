Plays That Defined 2022: Bills vs. Dolphins, Wild Card Round

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

Chapter 17: NFL Wild Card Round

On paper, the Miami Dolphins looked like a gift-wrapped Wild Card opponent for the Buffalo Bills. Without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins relied on Skylar Thompson to keep them in the game. Instead, short field after short field was the real gift. For Miami. The Dolphins had one drive, just one, that went over 40 yards (75-yard TD drive). Short fields and a play you’ll see highlighted below allowed Miami to rack up 31 mostly undeserved points.

Allen-Diggs: 52-yard connection (Q1; 8:53)

The Buffalo Bills started strong, jumping to a 14-point lead. This field-flipper from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs set up a quick touchdown to Dawson Knox to get the team started. A quick scoreboard glance might suggest Allen had a good day. That would be correct.

Tremaine Edmunds’ defended pass (Q2; 2:25)

Despite the scoreboard, the Bills’ defense had a strong game. A kickoff that went out of bounds put Miami at the 40. They managed 38 yards (second-longest drive of the day). On the next drive, an interception gave Miami the ball at midfield. On the very next drive a 47-yard punt from Sam Martin was returned 50 yards. All three of these drives led to field goals and a combined 64 yards thanks to the defense going to work. This defended pass by Tremaine Edmunds forced the second drive of the trio noted above to fall short. Quick stats: Miami was held to 2.1 yards per rushing attempt, 4.9 yards passing, converted 25% of its third downs... I could go on.

Dolphins’ fumble recovery TD (Q3; 14:07)

Buffalo gave up the ball three times — this being the worst of the three for obvious reasons. Add this to the list of calamities above. This was also one of seven total sacks

Gabe Davis’ touchdown (Q3; 2:12)

The Bills’ final score of the day traveled 23 yards to Gabe Davis. Josh Allen threw for three on the day, averaging over nine yards per throw. With over a quarter to go, Buffalo would need to hold Miami off to keep the victory.

Incomplete pass (Q4; 2:27)

Miami responded to Davis’ touchdown with one of their own. That put the game within three. While The Bills weren’t able to score to put the game on ice, the defense stepped right back up. The Dolphins had two tries. They managed to gain 35 yards total. This was their last gasp at a comeback.