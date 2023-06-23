Buffalo Bills extend HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday, June 23, that head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have been given contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2027 NFL season.

The Bills as a franchise have seen a reversal of fortunes, going from a league-worst 17-year playoff drought before McDermott and Beane entered the building to what is now a perennial playoff team.

The @buffalobills have extended the contracts of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane through 2027. pic.twitter.com/ZPSdpcwXQO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) June 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time the pair known affectionately as “McBeane” has been extended. Back in 2020, ahead of the Bills’ breakout season, the team inked Sean McDermott to a four-year contract extension. Then late in the season, Brandon Beane was given his own five-year contract extension, keeping the tandem together to allow their promising build to come to fruition.

Since joining the Bills prior to the 2017 NFL season, the team has a regular-season record of 62-35, and gone 4-5 in nine playoff games. They’ve made the NFL playoffs four seasons in a row, and been crowned AFC East Champions three consecutive seasons.

In that same time frame, the Bills have fielded 22 Pro Bowl berths:

Josh Allen (3x)

Stefon Diggs (3x)

Tre’Davious White (2x)

Tremaine Edmunds (2x)

Dion Dawkins (2x)

Andre Roberts (2x)

Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Ritchie Incognito, LeSean McCoy, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox, Mitch Morse, and Roger Saffold each with one Pro Bowl selection

Additionally, there have been four All-Pro players named during the tenure of McDermott and Beane: Diggs, White, Milano, Poyer

Interestingly, Sean McDermott is currently the sixth-longest-tenured NFL head coach — with a who’s who list of names ahead of him.

Longest tenured coaches in the NFL



1. Belichick (2000)

2. Tomlin (2007)

3. Harbaugh (2008)

4. Carroll (2010)

5. Reid (2013)

T6. McDermott, McVay, Shanahan (2017) https://t.co/5sPpPApnS8 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) June 23, 2023

Long gone are the days when the Bills would cycle through head coaches and regimes every two or three seasons. While nothing in life is truly ever perfect (okay, Fibonacci sequence is close), it’s fair to say that with Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, the Bills have found a winning formula that’s brought stability and success to a fan base long-starved for both.

This extension provides both the opportunity to continue building toward a Super Bowl appearance and maybe eventually a victory on the NFL’s biggest stage.