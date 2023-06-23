Bills HC Sean McDermott nearing second on list of franchise’s winningest coaches

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday morning that both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season — further continuing the “process” we all know and love, right?

The @buffalobills have extended the contracts of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane through 2027. pic.twitter.com/ZPSdpcwXQO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) June 23, 2023

After spending the last six seasons together in Buffalo and totaling three consecutive AFC East titles and four straight playoff appearances, it’s clear that this move was going to be made sooner than later. NFL Network’s Ian Rapport noted that both extensions have been agreed upon for quite some time.

— Besides properly compensating McDermott and Beane, this also puts them in line contractually, linking their deals to the same year. https://t.co/K8k1vsnmbu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2023

When McDermott was originally hired as the Bills’ head coach in January 2017, it’s safe to say most Bills fans weren’t expecting a total franchise turnaround — especially so quickly. In just six seasons with Buffalo, he already ranks third on the list of winningest coaches in franchise history with a 62-35 record — only behind Marv Levy (112-70 record) and Lou Saban (68-45 record). His .639 win percentage ranks first in Bills’ history and fifth among all active head coaches.

If McDermott reaches just seven wins in the upcoming season, he will pass Saban and find himself chasing Levy for the first spot. Hypothetically, if McDermott were to average 10 wins in each season through 2027, he’d be very close to surpassing him as the winningest coach in franchise history.

Considering a large group of Bills fans referred to as the “McDermott can’t win big games” crowd, consider McDermott to be on the “hot seat” after the epic collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals in last season’s playoffs, this news won’t sit well. McDermott’s 4-5 playoff record and in-game decisions make it hard to defend him at times but, when looking at the bigger picture, the “process” has worked in making the Bills a perennial AFC contender.