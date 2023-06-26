Plays That Defined 2022: Bills vs. Bengals — Divisional Round

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

Chapter 18: Divisional Round

After the way the regular season unfolded, the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was supposed to be one for the ages. It was not. Buffalo looked listless and unprepared. The result is what you’d expect with those descriptors out in the open.

Josh Allen’s incomplete pass (Q1; 10:17)

There have been a lot of letters dedicated to dissecting the game plan for this one by the Bills. Nine of Allen’s 42 passes were 20+ yards downfield. Three were completed — though, of that group, one was completed to the other team. I’ll let you make your own judgment with the above information.

Hayden Hurst’s touchdown (Q1; 3:52)

The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first two drives, the second of which we see here. I elected to show the second touchdown rather than the first as Buffalo only put up ten points, making this the game-winning score — with nearly four minutes left in the first quarter.

Josh Allen’s touchdown (Q2; 7:29)

May as well show something like a highlight. This put the Bills within one score early in the game and there was reason for hope, which was of course dashed.

Josh Allen’s interception (Q4; 1:13)

With nearly no time left and down by three scores, there was no outcome for this play that would have led to a victory. Still though, some results are worse than others. As the last meaningful snap for the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season, it would have been nice to go out on a high note.