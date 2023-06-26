After guiding the Buffalo Bills to playoff berths in five of their six seasons in Western New York, the Bills announced they are extending general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott for the foreseeable future.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the extensions for Buffalo’s head coach and GM, moves that will keep two of Buffalo’s brightest minds with the team through the 2027 season.
“McBeane” extended in Buffalo through 2027
On Friday, the Bills made it official: they have come to terms on contract extensions with Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott that run through the 2027 campaign.
This isn’t the first time the dynamic duo known affectionately as “McBeane” has been extended. Before the 2020 season, McDermott agreed to a four-year contract extension. Then, later in the season, Beane received his own five-year contract extension. Since coming to Buffalo in 2017, Beane and McDermott have guided the Bills to a regular-season record of 62-35 (4-5 in nine playoff games) with three straight AFC East championships.
Eric Washington promoted to assistant head coach
In other front-office moves, the Bills have promoted defensive line coach Eric Washington to assistant head coach. He will still handle coaching duties for Buffalo’s defensive line.
Bills athletic trainers urge schools to make life-saving plans
Before an athletic trainers convention, Nate Breske and Denny Kellington, who played a pivotal role in saving safety Damar Hamlin’s life when he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest incident on Jan. 2, advocated for planning ahead and practicing the same life-saving skills that kept Hamlin alive after his collapse.
Even more Bills news and notes
The media discuss whether some longtime Bills fans will be left out when Buffalo plays in its new stadium in 2026, hear the inspirational message safety Taylor Rapp delivered to a young Bills fan battling cancer, find out which Bills tight ends attended Tight End University, and more!
