90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: TE Nick Guggemos

The Buffalo Bills have 90 players on their current roster, just like every other team in the league. You probably could have figured out how many players are on the roster thanks to the incredibly obvious name of this series. The team has to cut that 90-man roster down to 53 by the end of August, and while some cuts will be incredibly difficult, there are a few that won’t be quite as hard.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we profile one of the last players added to the 90-man roster — a tight end looking to stay healthy enough to show that he can play in the NFL.

Name: Nick Guggemos

Number: 83

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6’5” 231 lbs.

Age: 27 (28 on 12/17/2023)

Experience/Draft: 1; signed with the Washington Commanders as a free agent in 2021

College: St. Thomas (MN)

Acquired: Signed with Buffalo on 6/15/2023

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Guggemos signed a one-year deal worth a total of $750,000, none of which is guaranteed. That number represents the cap hit he’ll carry if he makes the squad, and if the Bills cut him, then they won’t carry a dead-cap hit as a result.

2022 Recap: Guggemos spent some time with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, appearing in two preseason games with the club. He wasn’t targeted in either of those games, so he’s yet to catch a pass in any capacity, exhibition games or otherwise, in his brief NFL career. Guggemos also ended up on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad last November, and after signing a reserve/futures contract with the team in January 2023, he was released in May.

Positional outlook: Guggemos joins Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, and Joel Wilson on the 90-man roster. He was signed because Zach Davidson hurt his knee and was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in June.

2023 Offseason: Guggemos is healthy and has participated in team activities since his signing.

2023 Season outlook: Good health has been hard to come by for Guggemos, who spent most of his college football career unable to play due to injuries. He did participate in track and field, and his athleticism is absolutely off the charts — check out his prospect film from 2018 here. Granted, that’s a whole five years ago, and the Bills have a clear one-two punch at the top of the tight end depth chart — leaving room for a maximum of one other name on the 53-man roster.

I hate to say that a guy has no chance at making the roster, but if I were going to go out on a limb and guarantee one player who won’t be with the Bills during the first week, I’d feel pretty comfortable saying that guy is Guggemos. Barring something miraculous happening, he isn’t going to be with the team in September.