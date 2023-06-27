The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their spring workout sessions, rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp, and the team is taking a break until they gather at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY for training camp.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the latest round of 53-man roster projections for the Bills, who have high hopes of claiming their fourth straight AFC East title in 2023.

Latest 53-man roster projections

As has been the case for the last three years, competition is expected to be fierce to crack the Bills’ 53-man roster. Contained here, the latest round of projections to see who makes the team and who finds themselves on the outside looking in. Plus, what veteran tackle Brandon Shell brings to Buffalo’s offensive line and identifying what the Bills’ biggest concern is heading into the season.

Cook and Rousseau confident heading into pivotal season

The Bills need to get more productivity out of their running backs and pass rushers this year, and James Cook and Greg Rousseau admit the pressure is on to step up and produce on the field. We hear from Cook on why he’s “obviously” the team’s top running back option this year, from Rousseau on why he feels confident he can lift Buffalo’s pass rush, and from center Mitch Morse on why he’s back at 100% as the anchor on the Bills’ offensive line.

Even more Bills news and notes

We find out if Bills fans have adjusted their expectations for their team following last year’s playoff loss, see which Major League Baseball team is honoring safety Damar Hamlin and his efforts to spread awareness on the importance of CPR, learn why All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer decided to cancel his annual golf tournament, and more

