90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR Bryan Thompson

The Buffalo Bills have a top-heavy receiving corps, as the group is led by one of the NFL’s best players at the position. After that, however, there are a lot of question marks. That could mean that the team is looking for more at the position, and it could also mean that, for a young player, it’s not a bad place to be given the uncertainty on the depth chart.

Does that mean that the 53-man roster is going to be easy to crack for a young receiver? Well, no, it doesn’t. But what it does mean is that the young players on Buffalo’s roster should have some opportunities to show what they can do this summer.

In today’s installment of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss one of those young players looking to make an impact.

Name: Bryan Thompson

Number: 89

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 195 pounds

Age: 24 (25 on 4/7/2024)

Experience/Draft: R; signed with Bills following the 2023 NFL Draft

College: Arizona State

Acquired: UDFA signing

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Thompson signed a three-year deal worth a total of $2,701,500. For the 2023 season, he carries a cap hit of $752,166 if he makes the roster. Buffalo is responsible for a dead-cap charge of $6,500 if he’s cut. That figure represents the signing bonus on the contract.

2022 Recap: Thompson used his sixth year of eligibility, granted due to COVID-19, and he had his best collegiate season. In all, he played in 11 games, making 25 receptions for 377 yards. For his career, which he split between Utah and Arizona State, he caught 71 passes for 1,263 yards and four touchdowns across 37 games. He was not invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, though he ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Positional outlook: Thompson is one of a baker’s dozen wideouts on the current roster. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter, Isaiah Coulter, Jalen Wayne, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, KeeSean Johnson, and Marcell Ateman.

2023 Offseason: Thompson is healthy and participating in offseason activities to date.

2023 Season outlook: Given his lack of college production, his average athleticism and size, and the depth at the position, it’s only by the longest of shots that Thompson stands a chance to make the practice squad, let alone the 53-man roster. We’re probably going to see a lot of him in preseason games this summer, so he’ll have the chance to put his skills on tape. I could see him making the Bills’ practice squad, but I could also see him going down to New Jersey and catching on with the New York Giants’ practice squad, too, if the Orchard Park-to-East Rutherford Pipeline is still flowing. Thompson is unlikely to make much of an impact with the Bills.