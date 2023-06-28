With less than one month to go until the Buffalo Bills begin training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with some early training camp storylines to watch, including whether quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense will get back on track and which offensive players are poised for a breakout season.

Early training camp storylines

There are a lot of questions about how Allen and the offense will look in year two under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Contained here, five potential offensive playmakers ready to emerge as breakout talents this year, including running back James Cook, who has his sights set on producing a monster season out of the backfield, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who turned heads with his performance during Buffalo’s offseason workouts, and rookie tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid, who has already formed a strong connection with Allen.

Ranking Buffalo’s 2023 road trips

Each year, fans of the Bills love travelling to watch their favorite team in action on the road. The Bills have Super Bowl dreams heading into the 2023 season, which means those road trips will be even more popular this year. Linked below — one comprehensive ranking that breaks down the best road trip options, factoring in the quality of the opponent and that city’s attractiveness and weather.

Potential roster comings and goings

General manager Brandon Beane is always looking at ways to improve the Bills roster. With ample depth at the edge-rusher position, we hear from one NFL insider who thinks Buffalo will deal away Boogie Basham, plus how the Bills are no longer considered the favorite landing spot for talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Even more Bills news and notes

A way-too-early look at which Bills could become salary cap casualties next offseason, see how Bills tickets continue to remain a hot commodity on the secondary market, learn why WWE Champion Seth Rollins is looking forward to watching the Bills beat up New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hear from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on the negotiations that led to Buffalo’s new stadium, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings