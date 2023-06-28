Buffalo Sabres’ 2023-2024 schedule minimizes double-dip with Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been out for a while now, with most of Bills Mafia circling each game on their calendars and making arrangements to free up their schedules for a few hours each weekend over the course of 17 weeks.

Many Bills fans are also loyal Buffalo Sabres diehards, and they anxiously await the team’s own schedule release to see what potential scheduling double-dips are on the horizon. If you’re a fan of both teams, it’s never ideal, and often far worse trying to decide between watching/attending a Bills game over a Sabres game and vice versa.

Well, for the 2023-2024 seasons, it appears you won’t have to make such a difficult choice. At least that appears to be the likely case according to the tweet by YardsPerPass, embedded below.

I lied... there is a possible Bills-Sabres double dip on 12/30 and 12/31!!



Blue Jackets and Pats



Good selection of earlier times too https://t.co/T14fbgVsZW — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) June 27, 2023

As YardsPerPass notes, there is a potential for a double-dip on the weekend of December 30-31. That will be Week 17 in the NFL, when the Bills are set to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on New Year’s Eve (unless the game is flexed out of that slot). That same weekend the Sabres welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 5 p.m. EST puck drop, then on New Year’s Eve head north to Canada to face the Ottawa Senators at 6 p.m. EST.

Only time can tell if Buffalo sports fans will need to get creative in supporting their NFL and NHL teams at year’s end. But the great news is that there’s little-to-no worry about missing either the Bills or Sabres in action this coming season.