The jubilation of the Buffalo Bills’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions was lessened with the news that star pass rusher Von Miller had torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.
Miller has been telling everyone he will be ready when the Bills start the season at the New York Jets on September 11. In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we hear from Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith on why he’s confident Miller will return to his dominant form while urging fans to be patient as Miller works his way back from his second ACL tear.
Von Miller’s challenge returning from ACL tear
It’s been 10 years since Von Miller suffered his first ACL tear, and despite the passage of time, Miller has expressed confidence that he will be on the field for the start of the upcoming season. Miller has already started resuming football drills and says he plans on participating in Buffalo’s upcoming training camp at St. John Fisher University when it opens on July 26. He does not expect to land on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
Bills training staff receiving Pat Tillman Award at ESPYs
After performing life-saving treatment on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest incident on Jan. 2, the Bills’ training staff will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the annual ESPY Awards on July 12.
Bills’ fan base among those most deserving of a title
Bills fans are annually ranked among the most passionate fan bases, and in one recent survey of NFL reporters, Buffalo was mentioned as one of the fan bases that is most deserving of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as the next Super Bowl champion.
How big of a threat the Miami Dolphins will be to the Bills’ chances of claiming a fourth straight AFC East championship, the likelihood defensive end Greg Rousseau has his fifth-year option picked up, plus Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly on the impact his football camp is having on area youngsters, and more!
