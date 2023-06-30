Buffalo Bills “Return of the Blue & Red” set for August 4

The Buffalo Bills have announced preliminary details about this summer’s “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The annual event is set for Friday, August 4. Gates will open to the public at 4 p.m. EDT, and the practice/scrimmage begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

As always, tickets to the “Return of the Blue & Red” are free. Tickets will be made available on Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. EDT.

You can sign up to receive ticket information by clicking the link here.

The Return of the Blue & Red is coming!



The Bills introduced the “Blue & Red” event several years ago, providing fans the opportunity to see the team practice in their home environment.

The Buffalo Bills have called St. John Fisher University in the Rochester, NY suburb of Pittsford home for the duration of training camp since 2000. (Though there were two COVID-19-altered seasons that kept the Bills at One Bills Drive.) This year’s session at St. John Fisher begins the morning of Wednesday, July 26, with the team set to take the field at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The Bills will close their 23rd year at Fisher on Thursday, August 10 with a 9:45 a.m. EDT practice.

The Bills will hold 11 practices, which require a free ticket to enter. Tickets were made available earlier this week, and were quickly claimed.

Unlike previous years, Buffalo will close training camp at Fisher before they play any preseason games. The team welcomes the Indianapolis Colts to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 12 for a 1 p.m. start. The Bills then travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 in a 6:30 p.m. EDT preseason game before closing out their preseason slate with a 1 p.m. EDT road date against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 26.