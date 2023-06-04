Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
We explore the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 NFL Draft needs, hear why free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a long shot to join the Bills and discuss the rumors that QB Josh Allen will grace the cover of this year’s popular Madden NFL video game.
We also pay tribute to Bills Wall of Famer Bob Kalsu, learn how head coach Sean McDermott was once again recognized as one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches in terms of going for it on fourth down, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Tuesday
- Buffalo Bills G Bob Kalsu: A hero’s ultimate sacrifice - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City - Buffalo Rumblings
- Way-too-early 2024 Buffalo Bills mock draft - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mafia voice their concerns for Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Examining some non-Bills contenders for DeAndre Hopkins - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Josh Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld, explained - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Bills’ assistant HC/DC Leslie Frazier focused on NFL opportunities in 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: G Nick Broeker - Buffalo Rumblings
Friday
- Tim Graham says “DeAndre Hopkins probably isn’t joining the Buffalo Bills” - Buffalo Rumblings
- WR Marcell Ateman signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills release DT Brandin Bryant, officially ink OT Brandon Shell - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: FB Reggie Gilliam - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: CB Ja’Marcus Ingram - Buffalo Rumblings
Saturday
- Bills HC Sean McDermott one of NFL’s more aggressive, per Football Outsiders - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: LB Baylon Spector - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation to embark on multi-city CPR training tour - Buffalo Rumblings
- Are you ready for Josh Allen to grace the cover of Madden NFL, Bills Mafia? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Tre’Davious White, Mitch Morse focus of NFL HOF award-winning photo - Buffalo Rumblings
