Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

We explore the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 NFL Draft needs, hear why free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a long shot to join the Bills and discuss the rumors that QB Josh Allen will grace the cover of this year’s popular Madden NFL video game.

We also pay tribute to Bills Wall of Famer Bob Kalsu, learn how head coach Sean McDermott was once again recognized as one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches in terms of going for it on fourth down, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Tuesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday